Christian Morrill v. City of Denton T...

Christian Morrill v. City of Denton Texas Donnie Dale Carr...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

CHRISTIAN MORRILL, Plaintiff - Appellant v. CITY OF DENTON, TEXAS; DONNIE DALE CARR; CHRISTOPHER MURPHY; CRAIG FITZGERALD; RONNY CRAIN, Defendants - Appellees According to Christian Morrill, in August 2012 he and his apartment manager were arguing when defendant police officers arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 8 min Lol yea 11
Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12) 1 hr Vet 78
Christine (Jun '14) 2 hr anonymous 312
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 2 hr l_0 l_ Z 9
La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond... 3 hr just saying 2
News San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ... 4 hr mean 2
Tink-a-Taco 4 hr mean 8
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC