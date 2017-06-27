Brownfield Navy Service member killed...

Brownfield Navy Service member killed in California motorcycle crash

Culinary Specialist First Class Richard Allen Williford, 43, a native of Brownfield, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, June 12. He served his country for 13 years in the US Navy, time that included deployment to the Gulf of Aden aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Somerset. The Somerset was named in honor of the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 during the September 11 attacks of 2001 whose actions prevented the plane, hijacked by terrorists, from reaching their intended target forcing the airplane to crash in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

