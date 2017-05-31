Blood stains, rodents, 'moldy debris'...

Blood stains, rodents, 'moldy debris' cited in weekly inspections

Highlights: Food not protected from cross-contamination , food-contact surfaces must be clean to sight/touch , cook seen discarding roach spray and returned to cooking without changing gloves or washing hands, wall and base boards, refrigeration equipment, other equipment has "residue" El Sol Mexican Restaurant: 1815 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio, Texas 78221 Date: 05/31/2017 Score: 69 Highlights: Food not protected from cross contamination , food handlers touched foods with their bare hands, no paper towels available at hand washing sinks, employees' personal food items stored near food prep areas, ashtray seen in the kitchen, food debris seen on walk-in cooler floors, ice machine needs cleaning.

