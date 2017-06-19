Austin now taking ownership of the 'I...

Austin now taking ownership of the 'I love tacos so much' slogan

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro spotted this t-shirt boasting the local saying "I love tacos so much" in Austin on June 21, 2017, he said in a Facebook post. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro spotted this t-shirt boasting the local saying "I love tacos so much" in Austin on June 21, 2017, he said in a Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr Wendys 7,998
Tink-a-Taco 4 hr Sarah 17
Why are san antonionians so damn fat?? 7 hr Pluz size 3
Slap a BEANER last week... 11 hr Slappy Beanie 1
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 15 hr Toe Cutter 171
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... 15 hr l_MA0 4
Inbreds purging themselves from society Wed wild 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC