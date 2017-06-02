America's Richest County Has 800 People - and One Lawyer
McMullen County residents-there are about 800 of them-reported the highest average adjusted gross income in the nation, $303,717, according to an analysis of Internal Revenue Service data by researchers at Syracuse University. The county-about 60 miles south of San Antonio in the center of the Eagle Ford Shale play, one of the hottest shale deposits in the United States-is home to landowners "making nice amounts of money" from oil and gas royalties, Kreider-Dusek explained.
