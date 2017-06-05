A renewed focus on criminalizing some immigration
U.S. Border Patrol agents stop at a staging area in La Grulla. Increasingly, immigration authorities are seeking misdemeanor and felony illegal re-entry prosecutions against incoming migrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio firefighter found slumped over insi...
|58 min
|mean
|2
|Special Counsel on Trump
|1 hr
|mean
|18
|Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Greg
|53
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Lol
|16
|Barry Bellomy
|12 hr
|Cowaboy
|1
|SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area se...
|21 hr
|cristal
|4
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|Fri
|cristal
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC