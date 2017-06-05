A renewed focus on criminalizing some...

A renewed focus on criminalizing some immigration

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

U.S. Border Patrol agents stop at a staging area in La Grulla. Increasingly, immigration authorities are seeking misdemeanor and felony illegal re-entry prosecutions against incoming migrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Antonio firefighter found slumped over insi... 58 min mean 2
Special Counsel on Trump 1 hr mean 18
Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11) 3 hr Greg 53
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 3 hr Lol 16
Barry Bellomy 12 hr Cowaboy 1
News SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area se... 21 hr cristal 4
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland Fri cristal 14
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC