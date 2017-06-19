9 San Antonio pet boutiques and bakeries that help you spoil your
PAWsitively Sweet Bakery 3363 E. Commerce St., 210-446-7466, pawsitivelysweetbakery.com . A farmers market staple, PAWsitively Sweet Bakery is now master of its own domain with its own retail shop set to open June 24. Expect more baked-to-order PupCakes, bone chews from Texas grass-feed beef and other PAWsitively all-natural yummies - all made in San Antonio without cornmeal, sugars, fillers or preservatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|1 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|2
|Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ...
|1 hr
|Saturday night live
|30
|Reports: Sean Spicer moved to New White House j...
|1 hr
|Saturday night live
|2
|Tranny from Califas busted for stealing
|8 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|4
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Lambert
|268
|Animal control ordinance revisited (May '08)
|Sun
|Taxpayer
|8
|John r.simmons
|Sun
|Sadforever
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC