9 San Antonio pet boutiques and bakeries that help you spoil your

PAWsitively Sweet Bakery 3363 E. Commerce St., 210-446-7466, pawsitivelysweetbakery.com . A farmers market staple, PAWsitively Sweet Bakery is now master of its own domain with its own retail shop set to open June 24. Expect more baked-to-order PupCakes, bone chews from Texas grass-feed beef and other PAWsitively all-natural yummies - all made in San Antonio without cornmeal, sugars, fillers or preservatives.

