8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth to Austin sent to prison

A judge sentenced eight members of a drug trafficking cell associated with the La Familia cartel in Austin and San Antonio to prison on Wednesday. From December 2015 until September 2016, the men were responsible for receiving and distributing large amounts of meth in the area, smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

