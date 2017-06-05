3 detained, section of downtown S.A. ...

3 detained, section of downtown S.A. blocked off by police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Three men have been arrested, and the area outside the Hipolito Garcia Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown San Antonio were blocked off on June 7, 2017. Three men have been arrested, and the area outside the Hipolito Garcia Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown San Antonio were blocked off on June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ... 5 min mean 2
Tink-a-Taco 17 min mean 8
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 1 hr l_Ol_ 8
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 1 hr White Trash 8
La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond... 4 hr Insider 1
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 18 hr Reload 81
Does anyone know B. Guerrero Wed Texas 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC