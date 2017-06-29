2 new indictments for - Angel of Deat...

2 new indictments for - Angel of Death' Genene Jones

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Genene Jones arrives at Williamson County Courthouse accompanied by a deputy in this 1984 photo. A Williamson County jury convicted her of murder and sentenced her to 99 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bootyliscious!!! 2 hr just saying 2
TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes 4 hr mexicantrumpsuppo... 14
Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops 12 hr Inbred 12
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... 14 hr Fart Worx 6
Does anybody remember when la tranny from calif... 16 hr lol lol 1
Travel baseball SCAM? 16 hr sadparent 1
fart fetish (Jan '15) 16 hr Trump Small Hands 20
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC