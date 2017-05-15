Yardbird sighting: Slim Chickens roosting near San Antonio

Chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast and dipping sauce from Slim Chickens, a fried chicken tenders chain with a new location on Banderas Road in Helotes. Chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast and dipping sauce from Slim Chickens, a fried chicken tenders chain with a new location on Banderas Road in Helotes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.