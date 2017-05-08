Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquered is the size of a
This post featuring the Recio's monstrosity by Eric Ortiz last week went viral with over 18,000 shares. Click through to see more photos of the giant taco that only a few have conquered in one sitting .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|39 min
|Chris
|7,952
|Cash 3 / Pick 3 players (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Ran
|4
|San Antonio hospitals
|5 hr
|Dave
|9
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|10 hr
|Quavontae
|1
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|13 hr
|huey goins
|96
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|16 hr
|Fab
|168
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|17 hr
|Quavontae
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC