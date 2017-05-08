Viral South Texas taco only 'few' hav...

Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquered is the size of a

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

This post featuring the Recio's monstrosity by Eric Ortiz last week went viral with over 18,000 shares. Click through to see more photos of the giant taco that only a few have conquered in one sitting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 39 min Chris 7,952
Cash 3 / Pick 3 players (Jan '13) 3 hr Ran 4
San Antonio hospitals 5 hr Dave 9
Seeking A Lactating Man Still 10 hr Quavontae 1
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 13 hr huey goins 96
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 16 hr Fab 168
Seeking A Lactating Man 17 hr Quavontae 9
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC