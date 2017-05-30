USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox N...

There are 2 comments on the Myrtle Beach Online story from Thursday May 25, titled USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox News show. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:

Financial services firm USAA is adding itself to the list of companies that have pulled advertising from Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel show. But the company, which caters to members of the U.S. military and their families, says the move had nothing to do with pressure on Hannity's advertisers.

Groundpounder

Los Angeles, CA

#1 Friday May 26
Time to give Geico a look...just sayin'

Policy

San Antonio, TX

#2 Friday May 26
Groundpounder wrote:
Time to give Geico a look...just sayin'
Apples and Oranges.
