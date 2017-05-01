Two San Antonio women arrested in prostitution sting at Boerne
Jun Jones, 41, the owner of the store, faces a charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution. Meanwhile, 46-year-old employee Shuyan Li faces a charge of prostitution.
