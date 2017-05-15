Two landfill bills left languishing in Senate committee
With less than three weeks left until sine die - the end of the current state legislature session - May 29, it is becoming less likely that two bills designed to protect the area's drinking water will ever get out of a senate committee. Both bills are authored by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of the 21st Senate district, which includes both Live Oak and McMullen counties.
