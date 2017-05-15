Two landfill bills left languishing i...

Two landfill bills left languishing in Senate committee

9 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

With less than three weeks left until sine die - the end of the current state legislature session - May 29, it is becoming less likely that two bills designed to protect the area's drinking water will ever get out of a senate committee. Both bills are authored by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of the 21st Senate district, which includes both Live Oak and McMullen counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

