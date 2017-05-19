Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo cent...

Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Historically averse to anything resembling casino-style gambling, Texas officials are now going after a thriving electronic bingo center run by an American Indian tribe nearly a year after the machines began filling a rustic building on historic land north of Houston. The Alabama-Coushatta tribe runs the Naskila Gaming entertainment center, named for their word for dogwood trees that populate the Piney Woods of East Texas.

San Antonio, TX

