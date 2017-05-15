Trial opens for salesman accused in f...

Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shooting of San Antonio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Police escort Richard Luis Amezquita in November 2015. He is accused of shooting a man dead in his home by Stone Oak Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 13 hr Roxya28 46
any good massage places with happy endings? 15 hr Slap Toothless BE... 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 16 hr Chris 7,960
San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09) 16 hr Two BEANS with on... 2,482
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) Mon cristal 138
radio stations Sun gfhtjvstghv 5
Pozza Sun Truck driver 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC