Three San Antonio firefighters injured in massive blaze at thrift store
Three firefighters have been injured in a massive fire on the northwest side of San Antonio Thursday night, near Ingram Park Mall. Close to 60 firefighting units are at the scene of the fire at the Texas Thrift Store, located at 6776 Ingram Rd. KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
