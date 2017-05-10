Thousands attend Zaragoza, Cinco de Mayo Festival

The 2017 Zaragoza Court stands proudly at the General Zaragoza crowning of royalty Friday evening at the Goliad Auditorium. Front row, from left, are: Little Miss first runner-up, Gabree Guerra: Little Miss Zaragoza, Elena Torres: Little Mr. first runner-up, Marcus Dakota Torres-Leggette; Little Mr. Zaragoza, John Xadryen Almaguer.

