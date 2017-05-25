the Drive: Nurse accused of killing m...

the Drive: Nurse accused of killing more kids; Grande going back; missile test

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

A Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1982 killing of a toddler has been charged with murder in the death of an infant a year earlier, and authorities said Friday that they think she may have killed up to 60 young children around that time. Genene Jones, 66, has been serving concurrent sentences at a prison in Gatesville for two 1984 convictions: a 99-year prison term for murder in the 1982 death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland, who was given a fatal injection of a muscle relaxant, and a 60-year term for giving 4-week-old Rolando Santos a large injection of the blood-thinner Heparin, which he survived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 2 hr Antonio 1
News USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox News show 2 hr Policy 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr John 7,972
Haliey 3 hr Family 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 20 hr Fart walker 154
San Antonio Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Thu Life 6
Any milfs or grannies Thu Family 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC