Texas Supreme Court Affirms $22+ Million Verdict for Historic South Texas Ranching Family

Following over a decade of legal battles that took the McAllen family and Forest Oil all the way to the Texas Supreme Court, on April 28, 2017, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of the McAllen's by affirming the 1st Court of Appeals decision that affirmed the District Court's confirmation of the Arbitration award, which was a $22+ million judgment and mandatory clean-up charges on the ranch. The pending clean-up charges could well exceed tens of millions of dollars.

