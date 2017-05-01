Texas Sanctuary Jurisdiction Crackdow...

Texas Sanctuary Jurisdiction Crackdown Is Like Terror Or Something

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Here in Raleigh, there's a section of Green Road, between Calvary and New Hope, where the police love to sit and give out speeding tickets. Coming south on Green, it goes from 45 to 35, and, if you drive this part of Green Rd often, you're trained like Pavlov's dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Threesome 16 min Bwahahaha 6
UT Austin Stabbing 1 hr Tommy 1
News SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio... 4 hr mean 5
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... 4 hr universal 16
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) 5 hr Question 17
Angelina Robinson Sun Milfhuntr 7
Family Sun Stie 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC