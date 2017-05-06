Texas Is Banning Sanctuary Cities

Texas Is Banning Sanctuary Cities

As the Texas Legislature finishes the anti-sanctuary cities bill, Senate Bill 4 , one question keeps going through my mind: When did it become so easy for the Republican-controlled leadership to ride roughshod over people like me and those who represent the interests of the Latino and immigrant communities? "Banning sanctuary cities is about stopping officials who have sworn to enforce the laws from helping people who commit awful crimes evade immigration detainers", Perry said in a statement . Still, Texas' evident desire for local police to do immigration enforcement on the beat will send a message, the state's police chiefs say.

