Tenant confirms Wallace hasn't lived in San Antonio house since
District 9 City Council candidate Lynlie Wallace talks to the San Antonio Express-News editorial board on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 District 9 City Council candidate Lynlie Wallace talks to the San Antonio Express-News editorial board on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 District 9 city council candidate Patrick Von Dohlen announces Monday April 17, 2017 in front of City Hall that he is filing a suit against one of his opponents because she allegedly lives in Austin. Von Dohlen is asking a judge to declare Lynlie Wallace unqualified to run for the seat because she lives in Austin, not District nine in San Antonio.
