Suicide victim found in Olmos Basin Park
Danny Harold Kirtland died about 6:15 p.m. in a wooded area about 20 yards off of Devine Road near Dick Friedrich Drive, according to San Antonio police. His death was later ruled a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.
