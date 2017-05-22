South Tama Band, Choir leaves Tuesday for New York City

Members from the South Tama High School Band and Choir will be heading to New York City tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, and the groups hope to have a community send off in the High School Gym that evening at 7 p.m. This will be the second time the STC Music Department has travelled to "The Big Apple", having done so four years ago with a different group of students. The Music Department has been traveling to a major destination every four years for the past 12 years, having visited Washington, D.C. where the band was an Iowa Representative in the National Independence Day Parade; San Antonio, Texas; and the New York City trip from four years ago.

