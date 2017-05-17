Senate backs measure creating statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies
Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, visits with State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, after Senate passage of HB 100, which would regulate ride-hailing companies statewide. After a debate among lawmakers over the best way to regulate services like Uber and Lyft, the Texas Senate on Wednesday backed a proposal that would override local regulations concerning ride-hailing companies.
