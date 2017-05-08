Second man found guilty of murder for...

Second man found guilty of murder for killing San Antonio veteran

Daniel Torres, left, 21, stands with his attorney, Ron Ross, during a break in his murder trial before Bexar County Impact Court Judge Laura Parker at the Bexar County Courthouse, Monday, May 8, 2017. Torres was found guilty in the December 2015 death of Jesse Lee Richards, 28, at a bus stop on the East Side.

