Schertz man killed in NB auto, pedestrian accident
A Guadalupe County man has been identified as the victim of a vehicle vs pedestrian fatality in New Braunfels. Dave Ferguson, the New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, says the victim is David Anthony Teniente Jr., 19, of Schertz.
