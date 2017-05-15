Saudi, Russia oil cuts will make shale producers - happy'
Floor hands move pipe on an oil drilling rig in the Austin Chalk. Russia and Saudi Arabia announced Monday that they would support extending oil production cuts through March 2018, a move that could serve to help U.S. shale producers and prop up prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|44 min
|cristal
|2,481
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|59 min
|cristal
|138
|White trash pedophiles on the loose
|1 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,959
|any good massage places with happy endings?
|9 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|2
|radio stations
|Sun
|gfhtjvstghv
|5
|Pozza
|Sun
|Truck driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC