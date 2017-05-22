SAPD: Woman facing 8th prostitution charge after undercover bust
According to her affidavit, Catherine Trevino, 36, has been convicted of prostitution seven times. She was recently arrested on her eighth violation this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12)
|19 min
|Jacob000
|76
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|47 min
|New Resident
|69
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,969
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|Here
|102
|players club (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Barry
|32
|Threesome
|Sun
|Petra
|8
|KInFolk MC 1%er Texas
|Sun
|Thinking guy
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC