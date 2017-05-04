San Antonio voters approve largest bond package in city history

Former mayor Phil Hardberger, left, is embraced by city manager Sheryl Sculley as Christian Archer, leader of OneSA, right, watches as early voting results of San Antonio's proposed $850 million municipal bond, the largest in the city's history, are released on election night, Saturday, May 6, 2017. One of the propositions funds the building of a land bridge over Wurzbach Parkway at Hardberger Park, which is named in honor of the former mayor.

