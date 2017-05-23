San Antonio set to get a second La Panader a location downtown
La Panaderia is opening up a second San Antonio location downtown at 301 E. Houston St. It was the former site of Toscana Ristorante & Bar. La Panaderia is opening up a second San Antonio location downtown at 301 E. Houston St. It was the former site of Toscana Ristorante & Bar.
