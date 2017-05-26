San Antonio restaurant inspections: May 26, 2017

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 8342 IH 10 W., San Antonio, Texas 78229 Date: 05/20/2017 Score: 57 Highlights: Flies and gnats seen in the establishment, purple liquid in a bottle in the ice machine did not have a label, vegetables and raw meats did not read the correct temperature, food not protected from cross contamination , inspector observed employees making sushi rolls and moving food without washing hands in between, employee was observed cutting meat without wearing gloves.

