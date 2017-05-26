San Antonio restaurant inspections: M...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: May 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 8342 IH 10 W., San Antonio, Texas 78229 Date: 05/20/2017 Score: 57 Highlights: Flies and gnats seen in the establishment, purple liquid in a bottle in the ice machine did not have a label, vegetables and raw meats did not read the correct temperature, food not protected from cross contamination , inspector observed employees making sushi rolls and moving food without washing hands in between, employee was observed cutting meat without wearing gloves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 3 hr Fart tuna 179
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 4 hr ren210 49
Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13) 6 hr Veronica 14
Trumps talking to Russia 13 hr Davis 6
Trumps are in collusion 15 hr Hunter 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Wed Oh Poor Baby 7,977
Raul rodriguez May 30 Family 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC