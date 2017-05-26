San Antonio restaurant inspections: May 26, 2017
Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 8342 IH 10 W., San Antonio, Texas 78229 Date: 05/20/2017 Score: 57 Highlights: Flies and gnats seen in the establishment, purple liquid in a bottle in the ice machine did not have a label, vegetables and raw meats did not read the correct temperature, food not protected from cross contamination , inspector observed employees making sushi rolls and moving food without washing hands in between, employee was observed cutting meat without wearing gloves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|3 hr
|Fart tuna
|179
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|ren210
|49
|Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Veronica
|14
|Trumps talking to Russia
|13 hr
|Davis
|6
|Trumps are in collusion
|15 hr
|Hunter
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,977
|Raul rodriguez
|May 30
|Family
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC