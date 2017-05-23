San Antonio pet clinic affected by four-alarm fire seeks help
Animal Assistant Kimberly Castillo attends to dogs coming out of surgery at the SNAP-San Antonio Spay-Neuter & Animal Wellness Clinic, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The clinic is temporarily operating out of the former Affordable Pet Care clinic at 6603 Ingram Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|18 min
|jailhouse scientists
|140
|San Antonio Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Life
|6
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Chris
|7,970
|Any milfs or grannies
|7 hr
|Family
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|mrodr010
|48
|Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12)
|Tue
|LazyX
|77
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Figpucker
|103
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC