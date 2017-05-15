San Antonio looks for ways to help displaced residents
People concerned about lower-income residents being pushed out of their neighborhoods by gentrification hold signs and chant after a meeting of the Mayor's Task Force on Preserving Dynamic and Diverse Neighborhoods on April 14, 2015. The committee was formed after the displacement of hundreds of residents from the Mission Trails mobile home, which was rezoned for apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|lol
|139
|Raul rodriguez
|5 hr
|Family
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,961
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|Roxya28
|46
|any good massage places with happy endings?
|22 hr
|Slap Toothless BE...
|3
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Two BEANS with on...
|2,482
|radio stations
|Sun
|gfhtjvstghv
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC