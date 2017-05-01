S.A. Happy hour with 2 of Texas' James Beard chef finalists
San Antonio chef Steve McHugh will host a free happy hour on the patio of Cured at The Pearl from 5 to 7 p.m. May 24 with bites and tastings of Jackson Family Wines. San Antonio chef Steve McHugh will host a free happy hour on the patio of Cured at The Pearl from 5 to 7 p.m. May 24 with bites and tastings of Jackson Family Wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|42 min
|Yup
|258
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|1 hr
|usa hater
|17
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|usa hater
|2,477
|Threesome
|1 hr
|Bwahahaha
|6
|UT Austin Stabbing
|2 hr
|Tommy
|1
|SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio...
|6 hr
|mean
|5
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Question
|17
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC