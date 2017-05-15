S.A. freshman arrested for making 'terroristic threat'
A Johnson High School freshman was arrested Monday, May 15, 2017, after authorities say he made a threat on Snapchat, allegedly warning students not to go to school. A Johnson High School freshman was arrested Monday, May 15, 2017, after authorities say he made a threat on Snapchat, allegedly warning students not to go to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|cristal
|2,481
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|cristal
|138
|White trash pedophiles on the loose
|9 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,959
|any good massage places with happy endings?
|16 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|2
|radio stations
|Sun
|gfhtjvstghv
|5
|Pozza
|Sun
|Truck driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC