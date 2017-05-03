Readers' Vehicles

Send us your Jeeps! Unlike our chance to showcase your built rides in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, or your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience or other part of your personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don't forget the most important parts of all: who is in the photo , where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and any other fun backstory info.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.