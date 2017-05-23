Preferred Sands tries to appease Atas...

Preferred Sands tries to appease Atascosa County residents, moves

A large group of citizens turned out for a community meeting at VFW Post 6970 in Poteet on Thursday, March 23, 2017 to discuss Pennsylvania based Preferred Sands plans to create a mine and plant that could process 300-400 tons of sand per hour. The company decided to move the location of the mine to appease residents.

