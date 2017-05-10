Plane in Air Force One fleet was at risk of catching fire
Three Boeing mechanics caused $4 million of damage and could have sparked a mid-flight fire while repairing one of the planes in the Air Force One fleet, a federal investigation has found. The oxygen system aboard one of the two VC-25 aircraft available to President Donald Trump was contaminated while the plane was undergoing maintenance at a Boeing plant in San Antonio, Texas between April 1 and April 10, 2016, according to an incident report released by Air Force investigators this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|5 hr
|Fart sniffs
|111
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|Family
|135
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|Thu
|Family
|19
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|Wed
|Family
|4
|Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Veronica
|11
|Professor in San Antonio gears up to study mosq...
|Tue
|Slappy McGee
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|May 9
|TOMMY
|7,954
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC