Pickup stolen locally ends up in high speed chase, shooting in San Antonio
Confirmation came this week that the theft of a pickup truck in Beeville led to a high-speed chase and shooting in San Antonio Sunday. According to news accounts in the Alamo City, a Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrolman tried to stop a black pickup on U.S. Highway 281, just south of Loop 410 that morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio hospitals
|1 hr
|Dave
|9
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|5 hr
|Quavontae
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Who am I
|7,951
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|9 hr
|huey goins
|96
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|11 hr
|Fab
|168
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|13 hr
|Quavontae
|9
|radio stations
|13 hr
|C0MM0N SENSE
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC