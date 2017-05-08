Pickup stolen locally ends up in high...

Pickup stolen locally ends up in high speed chase, shooting in San Antonio

11 hrs ago

Confirmation came this week that the theft of a pickup truck in Beeville led to a high-speed chase and shooting in San Antonio Sunday. According to news accounts in the Alamo City, a Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrolman tried to stop a black pickup on U.S. Highway 281, just south of Loop 410 that morning.

