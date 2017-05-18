Persistent downpours to raise south-c...

Persistent downpours to raise south-central US flood threat through early next week

Repeating downpours will raise the risk of urban and flash flooding across the south-central United States into early next week. While much-needed dry weather graces flood-ravaged Oklahoma and surrounding areas this weekend, drenching and locally severe thunderstorms will shift to the south and east and focus from the lower Mississippi Valley to south-central Texas.

