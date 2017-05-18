One year ago today, this viral puro photo took over San Antonio
A photo taken by Roxanne Garza and Serrah Hernandez on May 19, 2016, shows two identified men using their bodies to restrain mattresses on a trailer traveling on Interstate 10. A photo taken by Roxanne Garza and Serrah Hernandez on May 19, 2016, shows two identified men using their bodies to restrain mattresses on a trailer traveling on Interstate 10. The vehicle was travelling at about 65 mph, according to Hernandez, and was shadowed by at TxDOT billboard warning of deaths on Texas roads. The vehicle was travelling at about 65 mph, according to Hernandez, and was shadowed by at TxDOT billboard warning of deaths on Texas roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|musico
|26
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|14 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|what happened to jeenifer broome on woai (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Rednex Punk
|13
|Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shoot...
|Thu
|l_Ol_
|1
|Ex-BCSO deputy who allegedly confessed to sexua...
|Thu
|l_Ol_
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,968
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|Wed
|cristal
|141
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC