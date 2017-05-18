One firefighter killed, two injured i...

One firefighter killed, two injured in San Antonio shopping center blaze

The San Antonio Fire Department chief is asking for prayers after one firefighter was killed and two were injured while battling a blaze late Thursday. Scott Deem, a six-year veteran with the department, died on scene of the fire at the Ingram Park shopping center in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410.

