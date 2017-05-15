Nirenberg pursues protections for San...

Nirenberg pursues protections for San Antonio mobile home parks

A proposal by District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg to beef up the city's inspections of mobile home parks was approved by the City Council Neighborhoods and Livability Committee on Monday. The city will now hold public meetings with stakeholders to determine exactly how to amend the municipal code that regulates mobile home parks.

