Nirenberg pursues protections for San Antonio mobile home parks
A proposal by District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg to beef up the city's inspections of mobile home parks was approved by the City Council Neighborhoods and Livability Committee on Monday. The city will now hold public meetings with stakeholders to determine exactly how to amend the municipal code that regulates mobile home parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|45 min
|cristal
|2,481
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|cristal
|138
|White trash pedophiles on the loose
|1 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,959
|any good massage places with happy endings?
|9 hr
|Two BEANS with on...
|2
|radio stations
|Sun
|gfhtjvstghv
|5
|Pozza
|Sun
|Truck driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC