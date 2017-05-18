News 17 hour ago 12:51 a.m.Timeline: ...

News 17 hour ago 12:51 a.m.Timeline: SAFD firefighter Scott Deem killed in shopping center blaze

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCEN

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following order of events leading to firefighter Scott Deem's death. He was killed while responding to a fire at a northwest-side shopping center Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) 47 min Here 102
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 33
players club (Aug '12) 8 hr Barry 32
Threesome 10 hr Petra 9
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas 14 hr Thinking guy 14
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) Sat Doug Sang fan for... 27
Lonely Sat Askmeanything69 13
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC