New San Antonio supper club for adventurous eaters only

Those lamenting the loss of Dinner Lab last year have a new San Antonio supper club consolation: Saint City Supper Club. This is one of the courses from the last dinner headed up by Boudro's executive chef Robbie Nowlin.

