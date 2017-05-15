New Dorrego's restaurant at Hotel Valencia rolls out full menu

Beef rib-eye tomahawk steak, one of the occasional butcher's cut specials from Dorrego's, the new Argentinian restaurant at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio. Beef rib-eye tomahawk steak, one of the occasional butcher's cut specials from Dorrego's, the new Argentinian restaurant at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.