Mid-century modern bar opening near The Pearl this summer

Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley will be opening a new bar, The Modernist, in late summer at 516 E. Grayson St., right next to Jason Dady's Shuck Shack. Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley will be opening a new bar, The Modernist, in late summer at 516 E. Grayson St., right next to Jason Dady's Shuck Shack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.