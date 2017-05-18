Mid-century modern bar opening near The Pearl this summer
Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley will be opening a new bar, The Modernist, in late summer at 516 E. Grayson St., right next to Jason Dady's Shuck Shack. Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley will be opening a new bar, The Modernist, in late summer at 516 E. Grayson St., right next to Jason Dady's Shuck Shack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just as we suspected...
|3 min
|kop
|4
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|19 min
|Stephanie
|25
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|25 min
|Patriots call out
|6
|what happened to jeenifer broome on woai (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Rednex Punk
|13
|Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shoot...
|13 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Ex-BCSO deputy who allegedly confessed to sexua...
|13 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,968
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC